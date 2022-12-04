Sign up
Photo 486
On their phone !
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12256
photos
186
followers
185
following
133% complete
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
5th album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
8th November 2022 9:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lisbon
,
portugal
Maggiemae
ace
What's the betting they speak Portuguese!
December 4th, 2022
