Photo 491
A bed to listen the sounds of space.
Very interesting exhibition “cosmos archaeology “ in EPFL, Lausanne.
https://epfl-pavilions.ch/exhibitions/cosmos-archaeology
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
Album
5th album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
1st December 2022 6:39pm
Tags
art
,
cosmos
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
archeaology
,
epfl
