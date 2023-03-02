Pano sky and sea.

A day on a boat.
We took the boat with a captain to visit Pointe-à-Pitre from the water , go through the mangrove from “petit cul de sac” to “grand cul de sac Marin” to explore the lagoon.
We dive above a wreck and saw a lot of colorful fishes.
We dive a second time in another place and saw a lot ( not kidding it was like a field) of orange red starfishes.
We ate on the boat a delicious meal and didn’t abuse of the rhum ..too hot to drink !
Then we stop to îlet Caret.
Then came back to the hotel , with sunburns despite the cream, the teeshirt , the cap …