Canons by cocobella
Photo 516

Canons

Guadeloupe island is a French département despite its location but it’s history has been “complicated” : https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guadeloupe
You can find a lot of these cannons along the coasts.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

