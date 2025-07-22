Sign up
Relax.
My husband surprised me with a day at the spa of the Grand Hotel and a wonderful lunch with a view on the lake in Evian for our 30th anniversary.
22nd Jul 25
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
france
evian
grandhotel
