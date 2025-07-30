Sign up
Previous
Photo 895
Disco Toilets.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
17530
photos
140
followers
149
following
245% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
5th album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th July 2025 4:42pm
Tags
france
,
agde
,
capdagde
Lynda Parker
ace
How beautiful! I've been to Norfolk Island and seen Colleen McCullough's house there. She has two toilets: one is called the Rock'n'roll toilet (which is blue, black and looks amazing!). The other is The Gold Toilet. The first one set off my epilepsy, with weird colours, so I was privileged to use the Gold Toilet... which has gold wallpaper, floor tiles, a 1970s American flush toilet with golden finish, and paintings hanging on the walls with gold flecks and finishes in them. The wash basin is even golden with a gold framed mirror... very overdone, also well done. Very disco as well.
July 31st, 2025
