Photo 1398
Joyeux Noël heart.
Taken in Saint Gilles, La Réunion, France.
Heart for my fourth year of hearts.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2019 : just start my 8th year. I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never reach the level...
7198
photos
196
followers
145
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th December 2019 2:55pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
france
,
heart
,
noël
,
niel
,
theme-heart-coco
,
theme-holidays
,
saintgilles
,
lareunion
