Photo 1476
Heart of shell.
taken in Saint Malo, France.
Heart #1476 for my fifth year of hearts.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
sand
france
beach
heart
shell
theme-heart-coco
saintmalo
Debra
ace
Very pretty find
March 15th, 2020
Tony Rogers
Excellent ~ fav
March 15th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@dridsdale
@tonyrogers
thanks for the comments and fav :)
March 15th, 2020
