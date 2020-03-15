Previous
Next
Heart of shell. by cocobella
Photo 1476

Heart of shell.

taken in Saint Malo, France.
Heart #1476 for my fifth year of hearts.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Debra ace
Very pretty find
March 15th, 2020  
Tony Rogers
Excellent ~ fav
March 15th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@dridsdale @tonyrogers thanks for the comments and fav :)
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise