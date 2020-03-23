Previous
Heart rock on the beach. by cocobella
Photo 1484

Heart rock on the beach.

Taken in Saint Malo, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
Taken 10 days ago in Brittany before the quarantine.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Sharon Lee ace
Nice heart
March 22nd, 2020  
