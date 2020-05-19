Sign up
Photo 1541
Old Christmas heart.
Taken in Eguisheim, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7837
photos
212
followers
182
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 4
4
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th December 2019 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
alsace
,
theme-heart-coco
,
eguisheim
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous! I'm in love!
May 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
this is an “old” heart taken last Christmas holidays in a lovely village in East of France. People decorated with a LOT of hearts !
May 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Lots of photo opps then!
May 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
yes all my heart month of December ;)
May 19th, 2020
