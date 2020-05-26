Sign up
Photo 1548
Somebody loves Didier.
Humor quarantine.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th April 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
soap
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
marlboromaam
ace
Smart heart!
May 26th, 2020
