A glittering heart. by cocobella
Photo 1552

A glittering heart.

Last Wednesday was Alix 18th birthday And the day after, Thursday, was my birthday .... many celebrations ...
taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Jennie B. ace
happy birthday to you and Alix! Love the shot💖
May 29th, 2020  
