Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1552
A glittering heart.
Last Wednesday was Alix 18th birthday And the day after, Thursday, was my birthday .... many celebrations ...
taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7895
photos
214
followers
185
following
425% complete
View this month »
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
Latest from all albums
69
1551
999
808
1413
3053
70
1552
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
28th May 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glitter
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
Jennie B.
ace
happy birthday to you and Alix! Love the shot💖
May 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close