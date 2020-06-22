Previous
Two hearts and a rainbow on a green door. by cocobella
Two hearts and a rainbow on a green door.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
22nd June 2020

Corinne

January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
marlboromaam ace
Faved and pinned! Love that shade of green!
June 22nd, 2020  
