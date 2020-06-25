Previous
Next
4 hearts and a wreath. by cocobella
Photo 1578

4 hearts and a wreath.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Faved and pinned. Beautiful!
June 25th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Thank you Maggie ! @marlboromaam
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise