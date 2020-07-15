Previous
Small red heart. by cocobella
Small red heart.

Taken in Saint Pierre , on La Réunion island, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Corinne

January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam ace
LOL! I look for hearts and don't find them. You find them everywhere!
July 15th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 15th, 2020  
