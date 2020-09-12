Previous
Next
Two hearts at the window. by cocobella
Photo 1657

Two hearts at the window.

Taken in Riquewihr, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet find
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise