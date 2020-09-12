Sign up
Photo 1657
Two hearts at the window.
Taken in Riquewihr, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th December 2019 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
alsace
,
theme-heart-coco
,
riquewihr
,
windowswithheart
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet find
September 11th, 2020
