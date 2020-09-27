Previous
Two hearts on green shutters. by cocobella
Two hearts on green shutters.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
27th September 2020

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful green door and shutters!
September 27th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam I know green is your favorite color ;)
September 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella You remember! That's pretty unusual for someone to remember something about me.
September 27th, 2020  
