Photo 1672
Two hearts on green shutters.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
3
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8475
photos
220
followers
191
following
Tags
heart
,
shutters
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
,
windowswithheart
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful green door and shutters!
September 27th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
I know green is your favorite color ;)
September 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
You remember! That's pretty unusual for someone to remember something about me.
September 27th, 2020
