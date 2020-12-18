Sign up
Photo 1754
Heart shaped pasta !
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
31st October 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pasta
,
food
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
marlboromaam
ace
I had no clue they made it! LOL! Great find.
December 20th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
I bought them ;) !
December 20th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Great colours
December 20th, 2020
sheri
Yum.
December 20th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That’s cool!
December 20th, 2020
