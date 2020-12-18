Previous
Next
Heart shaped pasta ! by cocobella
Photo 1754

Heart shaped pasta !

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
I had no clue they made it! LOL! Great find.
December 20th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam I bought them ;) !
December 20th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Great colours
December 20th, 2020  
sheri
Yum.
December 20th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That’s cool!
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise