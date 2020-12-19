Sign up
Photo 1755
Hearts at the entrance of the Christmas market.
Taken (last year, this year no Christmas market due to covid) in Eguisheim, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th December 2019 11:38am
christmas
france
heart
panorama
christmasmarket
alsace
theme-heart-coco
eguisheim
marlboromaam
ace
It's a shame! I would love to be there during that time. Beautiful shot!
December 20th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
yes a real shame, no Christmas maket in France, Germany and Switzerland... very sad , here it’s a big part of Christmas traditions.
December 20th, 2020
sheri
What a lovely wide angle view of a wonderfully festive marketplace.
December 20th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That looks so much fun and beautiful to walk around.
December 20th, 2020
