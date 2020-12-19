Previous
Hearts at the entrance of the Christmas market. by cocobella
Hearts at the entrance of the Christmas market.

Taken (last year, this year no Christmas market due to covid) in Eguisheim, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 !
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
It's a shame! I would love to be there during that time. Beautiful shot!
December 20th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam yes a real shame, no Christmas maket in France, Germany and Switzerland... very sad , here it’s a big part of Christmas traditions.
December 20th, 2020  
sheri
What a lovely wide angle view of a wonderfully festive marketplace.
December 20th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That looks so much fun and beautiful to walk around.
December 20th, 2020  
