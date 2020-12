A merry doggie Christmas 🎄, with hearts !

I receive this from the lovely lady who takes care of our chihuahua when we are not at home for holidays. Réglisse our small dog is on the right, the two on the left are the dogs of this lady.

She offers this every year, it always make me smile, my daughters are taking the portrait of Réglisse one year on another and put on their table beds.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.

Heart for my fifth year of hearts.