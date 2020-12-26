Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1762
Two hearts in my Christmas tree.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
24th December 2020 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
,
theme-holidays
marlboromaam
ace
Just beautiful!
December 26th, 2020
