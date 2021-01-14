Sign up
Photo 1781
Buen día amore 🤍.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
12th January 2021 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
Kathy
ace
What a nice message to see.
January 13th, 2021
