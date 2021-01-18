Sign up
Photo 1785
The ketchup heart.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
ketchup
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
Nada
ace
In ketchup - great eye.
January 17th, 2021
bkb in the city
Delicious
January 17th, 2021
