The ketchup heart. by cocobella
Photo 1785

The ketchup heart.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Nada ace
In ketchup - great eye.
January 17th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Delicious
January 17th, 2021  
