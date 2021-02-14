Previous
Hearts, door and arch. by cocobella
Photo 1812

Hearts, door and arch.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous door!
February 14th, 2021  
