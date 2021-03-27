Previous
No more heart stickers. by cocobella
Photo 1853

No more heart stickers.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

