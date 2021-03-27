Sign up
Photo 1853
No more heart stickers.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9157
photos
220
followers
200
following
507% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
26th May 2020 10:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
sticker
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
