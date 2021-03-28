Sign up
Photo 1854
Iron hearts.
Taken in Vevey, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9162
photos
220
followers
200
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
4th June 2020 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
vevey
,
theme-heart-coco
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful find!
March 28th, 2021
