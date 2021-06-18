Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1936
Hearts by the lake
Taken in Vevey, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9445
photos
219
followers
203
following
531% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
4th June 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
vevey
,
theme-heart-coco
