#mollo with a heart. by cocobella
Photo 1966

#mollo with a heart.

A campaign to incite people to respect each others on the promenade by the lake in Montreux , this quiet place is really crowded in summer with the walkers, tourists, bicycles, scooters, runners…
Photo Details

