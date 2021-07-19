Sign up
Photo 1967
Alix in Montreux in a heart.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9552
photos
216
followers
199
following
538% complete
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
983
211
1685
1213
1966
1967
1686
3469
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
16th July 2021 4:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
montreux
,
alix
,
theme-heart-coco
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Now that's a beautiful heart! =)
July 20th, 2021
