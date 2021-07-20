Sign up
Photo 1968
Two chairs with hearts.
Taken in Weil an Rhein, Germany.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
chair
,
heart
,
germany
,
weilamrhein
,
theme-coco-heart
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love the colors! Looks like the 1960s kind of modern.
July 22nd, 2021
