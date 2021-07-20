Previous
Two chairs with hearts. by cocobella
Two chairs with hearts.

Taken in Weil an Rhein, Germany.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
20th July 2021

Corinne

Corinne
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love the colors! Looks like the 1960s kind of modern.
July 22nd, 2021  
