Red heart on a wall. by cocobella
Photo 1969

Red heart on a wall.

Taken in Weil an Rhein, Germany.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh! Pretty little things on shelves.
July 22nd, 2021  
