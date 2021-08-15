Previous
Next
Old heart. by cocobella
Photo 1994

Old heart.

Taken in Montreux, château Chillon, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great find!
August 16th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
You are the queen of hearts :)
August 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise