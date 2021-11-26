Previous
Next
Wrought iron hearts at all the windows. by cocobella
Photo 2097

Wrought iron hearts at all the windows.

Taken in Marseillan, France.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
574% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Pretty! I like that they're different on each level.
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise