Previous
Next
Heart ex-voto under globe. by cocobella
Photo 2271

Heart ex-voto under globe.

Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Le palais des découvertes !
May 18th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec j’adore les cabinets de curiosités !
May 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
Cool trinkets!
May 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise