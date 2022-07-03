Sign up
Photo 2316
Heart behind the windows.
Taken in La Tour de Peilz, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11503
photos
203
followers
198
following
634% complete
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2314
3816
1951
2315
3817
1952
3818
2316
Views
8
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th August 2020 8:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
tourdepeilz
,
theme-windowswithheart
