Photo 2328
Two “open” hearts.
Taken in Pully, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
15th July 2022
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th March 2022 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
pully
,
theme-heart-coco
,
theme-windowswithheart
