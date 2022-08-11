Previous
Heart glasses. by cocobella
Photo 2355

Heart glasses.

Taken in Milan , Italy.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
they look fabulous corinne, really nice
August 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You must be ''heartened' by all the hearts you find!
August 12th, 2022  
