Photo 2355
Heart glasses.
Taken in Milan , Italy.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11692
photos
198
followers
190
following
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th July 2022 7:21pm
glasses
heart
italy
milan
them-heart-coco
theme-heartsinmilan
Phil Howcroft
they look fabulous corinne, really nice
August 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
You must be ''heartened' by all the hearts you find!
August 12th, 2022
