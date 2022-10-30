Previous
Tiny red heart by cocobella
Photo 2434

Tiny red heart

Taken in London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
30th October 2022

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
Corinne C
Peut être un message d'amour code ?
October 29th, 2022  
