Photo 2457
Two hearts under the “O” and the “I”.
Taken in Barcelona, Spain.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
24th October 2021 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
door
,
heart
,
barcelona
,
spain
,
theme-heart-coco
