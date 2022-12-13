Sign up
Photo 2479
Gold heart in my tree.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12304
photos
186
followers
186
following
679% complete
View this month »
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Latest from all albums
2477
1283
3979
3980
2478
3981
2479
2480
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
13th December 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
,
christmashearts
