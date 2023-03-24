Sign up
Photo 2580
Strange wig (…).
Believe it or not but this sticker is a publicity for a new shop in town selling penis shaped cakes…weird.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
heart
switzerland
lausanne
theme-heart-coco
bighearts
Corinne C
ace
Il en faut pour tous les goûts :-)
March 24th, 2023
