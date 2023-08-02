Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
Red heart on purple.
Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
10th October 2022 10:53am
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
morges
,
streetheart
