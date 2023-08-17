Previous
Heart and rain. by cocobella
Photo 2726

Heart and rain.

Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
17th August 2023

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...


