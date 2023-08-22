Sign up
Photo 2731
One tiny heart on the left.
Taken in Strasbourg, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
9th April 2023 1:54pm
Tags
france
,
heart
,
strasbourg
,
theme-heart-coco
,
streetheart
