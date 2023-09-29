Previous
Next
Hearts on apples. by cocobella
Photo 2769

Hearts on apples.

Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise