Previous
Photo 2771
Pink hearts on a pullover.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13420
photos
168
followers
172
following
759% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th December 2021 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
montreux
,
theme-heart-coco
,
wearinghearts
Dawn
ace
A nice looking jumper
September 30th, 2023
