Photo 2785
Hearts on jeans.
Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13470
photos
167
followers
172
following
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
4264
2785
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
15th January 2023 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
lyon
,
theme-heart-coco
,
wearingheart
