Previous
Photo 2840
Hearts on Christmasmarket.
Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13849
photos
161
followers
168
following
778% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
6th December 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
morges
,
christmashearts
