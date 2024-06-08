Sign up
Photo 3022
27 hearts.
Taken in Lisbon, Portugal.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14897
photos
155
followers
163
following
828% complete
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th November 2022 5:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
heart
,
lisbon
,
portugal
,
theme-heart-coco
