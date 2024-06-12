Previous
Two big white hearts. by cocobella
Photo 3026

Two big white hearts.

Taken in Yvoire, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
They are sooo Lovely… beautiful spot filled with colourful flowers
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely spot. A fav.
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise